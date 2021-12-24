Rain and changing weather conditions on Dec. 18 brought on by an approaching cold front failed to put a chill on the Christmas in the Park Festival sponsored by Walker in Sidney Hutchinson Park.
With the rapidly changing weather, most of the festival’s venues were quickly moved into a new addition to the park, the Community Center, a building that doubles as a safe house and command center in the event of an emergency. Final improvements to the site and the building, which was completed last year, included surfaced parking lots and a new wooden floor that allows for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and other sports-related activities and community events such as the Christmas festival.
Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson, greeting visitors as they entered the Community Center, observed, “Our city officials were wise when the decision was made to assure that this beautiful building was constructed in such a way that it could be fully functional and could be used in multiple ways. Today’s festival is the first major event we have held in the building and everyone seems to really enjoy being here. Those who chose to come to our festival, especially the children, all seem to be having a good time.”
The festival in the park followed the annual Walker Christmas Parade that rolled down the streets of the city starting at 10 a.m. Watson said the rain held off for the parade and large crowds lined the streets for the traditional Christmas observance. “We had a really nice parade and everyone seemed to enjoy it. After the parade, the party moved to our park where the day’s celebration is continuing,” he said.
For the children, the main attraction was a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The couple, who have played the role of the jolly old duo that brings Christmas cheer to children around the world for many years, said they choose to be identified as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. A long line of children awaited their turn to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and to be rewarded with a candy cane.
Nearby, Jerri Arnold, manning a booth sponsored by the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs, was busily handing out treats to children and their parents. “This is a fun day. … I am enjoying visiting with all the people who stop by. It’s good to see so many people coming together to have a good time during the Christmas season,” she said.
Providing a selection of Christmas music was the large choir from the Judson Baptist Church of Walker. Lead vocalist Ken Spivey, joined by many voices and instrumentalist, attracted a crowd who sometimes sang along as the choir offered a selection of ever-popular seasonal music.
After a visit with Santa, one of the more popular stops in the Community Center was the face painting station. Violet Nickles said she volunteered to paint children’s faces because it is something she enjoys. “The kids love to have their faces painted for a day and I get a kick out of seeing them smile when I finish painting their face. This adds to their fun,” she said.
Other stops of interest included cornhole and holey board games, large checkers sets for visitors to play the ancient game, visits with represents of the local fire department and multiple booths selling various food items. Outside, the Farmers Market featured booths with crafts items and locally grown produce and other edibles.
Summing up the day, Watson said that despite the weather, residents from throughout the area chose to attend the festival and to enjoy the opportunity to come together as a community to enjoy the Christmas season.