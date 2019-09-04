THURSDAY

Baby & Me: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.

Teen Computer Zone: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Computer Class — Powerpoint 1: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to use PowerPoint's basic features to create a presentation in the class.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

SATURDAY

Silly Saturday: Noon, Amite Branch Library.

Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.

Teen Tech Time: Noon, Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

MONDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Color Me Calm: 10 a.m., Amite Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Baby & Me: 10:30 a.m., Loranger Branch Library.

Computer Tutorials: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library. Learn basic computer skills just like in a computer class, but one-on-one. Each session is 30 minutes long.

Busy Needles: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch Library.

Teen Zone: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Computer Class — Powerpoint 2: 1:5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to add shapes, logos or pictures, animate objects, and more in this class.

WEDNESDAY

Lil' Roo's Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Loranger Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Loranger Branch, Independence Branch, Hammond Branch and Ponchatoula Branch libraries.

SEPT. 12

Baby & Me: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.

Teen Computer Zone: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

