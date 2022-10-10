Marine archeologist Alton Saltus, left, guest speaker at the Oct. 1 meeting of the Edward Livingston Historical Association, focused on the role that watercraft played in the development of communities in the Florida Parishes region of Louisiana. At the meeting’s conclusion, Saltus was presented with a book on the history of Livingston Parish by Clark Forrest, president of the association. The two are holding one of the boat models Saltus used in his lecture.