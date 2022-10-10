Rivers, bayous and steams of various sizes and other water bodies were the highways that brought early settlers to what would later become Louisiana and especially that part of the state that eventually would be called the Florida Parishes. At least some of the history of the region can be told in the remains of old watercraft that have been found over the years.
Members of the Edward Livingston History Association heard details of the role that boats of all sizes played in the history of the region from marine archeologist Allen R. Saltus at a meeting of the group held at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System in Livingston on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Saltus, who has explored waterways throughout the nation but especially in Southeast Louisiana, explained that his search for the remains of the many different types of boats and other watercraft found in the region helped him to learn much about the history of how this region came to be settled.
Saltus said at one point that the search for, and the finding of, old boats in the Florida Parishes region was not about reaping riches of, “gold and silver treasure.” He said watercraft found in Southeast Louisiana were working vessels that were used in connection with travel, fishing, trapping, the logging industry and eventually for transportation of goods and passengers to and from the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain and New Orleans.
He pointed out that there are few “wrecks” in the waters of this area but rather there are mostly abandoned vessels. The latter are boats that had been used to the point where they were no longer serviceable and were left abandoned along banks and even in mid-stream of the waters upon which they were previously utilized.
“Old boats and other watercraft can be found in many places. Over the years archeologists have found the remains of boats submerged in just about any waterway from large and small rivers and bayous to even mill ponds that were part of the lumber industry. When we think of how the rivers were used, it was more than just boats. For example, lumbermen made huge rafts out of timber that had been cut and floated. Lumbermen would hold the logs together using wooden pegs and float the whole huge raft to the lumber mills,” he said.
Throughout his talk, Saltus emphasized the ingenuity employed by the builders of watercraft. He pointed out that construction of a watercraft had to be done with consideration of how the craft would be used. For example, if the boat or raft was to be used on relatively shallow streams, the draft had to be correspondingly shallow. Boat builders of the day were equal to the task, he said. “The people who built boats starting in the early days and into the early part of the last century did not have engineering degrees. Even though these builders didn’t have degrees, they still managed to build not only serviceable boats and rafts of all kinds but they also built docks, piers and other associated structures.”
He quipped, “somehow our ancestors were able to build some pretty good things without Wifi and computers.”
Saltus pointed out that even before Europeans began to explore what would later become the United States, native Americans were using canoes of various types and dugout boats. He did make the observation that the construction of dugout type watercraft based on hallowing out a log was a skill known to the early European explores before they encountered native Americans. “These types of pirogues were known in Europe as far back as the 1200s,” he said.
And speaking of pirogues, Saltus said that these very useful and relatively easy to build crafts came in different sizes and configurations depending on how they were to be used. Using projected pictures and models that he had for the presentation he showed how early pirogue builders tailored their crafts to their specific needs.
As the centuries unspooled from the very early days of exploration in the area, starting with Iberville’s and Bienville’s exploration of the Mississippi River, the Amite River, Lake Maurepas, Pass Manchac, Lake Pontchartrain and the entrances to the Gulf of Mexico through the Rigolets, watercraft became increasingly more sophisticated starting with boats powered by sails and eventually culminating in the development of large boats powered by steam.
Saltus said that early settlers in the Florida Parishes had numerous rivers to first explore and later exploit the lands bordering those streams. Rivers such as the Tickfaw, Tangipahoa, Natalbany, Amite, Tchefuncte and others were natural passages to locations where settlements began. Towns sprung up along waterways ports on the rivers, such as Springfield, Mandeville, Madisonville and others, attracted settlers and businesses.
He explained that a lively system of trade developed between river ports on the north shore and New Orleans. Agricultural products, timber, naval stores and other raw goods were brought to New Orleans by boat from the north shore. On return trips, the boats brought back finished products from New Orleans. Shipbuilding became an industry in some of the river ports, Madisonville for instance, and archeologists have found remains of craft that were associated with shipbuilding.
“Through the years many types of watercraft were used on the rivers and streams of Southeast Louisiana. Archeologists have found remains of pirogues, barges, dredges, sailboats, steamboats, log rafts and other artifacts. Each discovery tells a part of the story of the important role that waterways played in the development of the places where we live today. The stories keeps on being told with every present day discovery of an old boat that once rode on the waters in days past.”