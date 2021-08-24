The Antique and Downtown Merchants Association in cooperation with Main Street Denham Springs are anticipating hosting two major events in October if protocols related to the resurgence of the coronavirus virus do not change significantly in the coming weeks.
Donna Jennings, executive director of Main Street Denham Springs, said plans have been completed for the popular Fall Festival in the Antique Village, which is scheduled for Oct. 3, and the next Customer Appreciation Day set for Oct. 23.
“Both of these events are very popular with our visitors and shoppers and are important for the vendors who come for the festival and for the merchants who host these special days,” she said.
In the meantime, Jennings added, the shops in the Antique Village are open for regular hours and masks are being required while in stores. Sanitizing stations are readily available throughout the area.
A new addition to Downtown Denham Springs is the farmers market that recently relocated to the large parking lot in front of City Hall on the corner of Mattie and Hummell streets across from the train depot stage. The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Jennings said the location has given vendors who bring their products to the market more visibility and accessibility.
“The new location has breathed new life into the farmers market, and more vendors and customers are beginning to come to the market," she said.
She said the market is a farm-to-table venture and the food items offered at the market add healthy choices to a family’s meal plans.
Jennings said an average of about 20 vendors show up each Saturday with products for sale. She added that the merchants association is working with the vendors in promoting the market. “We need more vendors and we especially are looking for those with meat products. For example, we would like to have someone selling homemade sausages,” she said.
Looking forward to October, Jennings said organizers are excited to be able to once again host the Fall Festival and 166 booths are already committed for the festival. "We did not have a Fall Festival last year, but we were able to hold our Spring Festival and it was a great event," Jennings said. "We had some really nice crowds, and it seems that area residents were anxious to get out and enjoy the shops and booths."
Jennings reminded potential shoppers that the Fall Festival is a traditional venue for Christmas shopping. “The booths that fill the main street in the Antique District are full of unique, one-of-a-kind items that make wonderful Christmas gifts. One can just about do all of their shopping on the day of the festival. The antique and other shops make it a point to have special merchandise available for the festival and they offer other items at sale prices. It’s just a great day to do some serious shopping,” she said.
The second event will be the latest Customer Appreciation Day, slated for Oct. 23. Jennings said that for this special occasion, merchants will again offer sales both outside and inside of their stores. Free food will be offered during the day and the shops will have snacks for the shoppers. Artist and craft demonstrations will be offered outside some shops. Watching artisans at work on past Customer Appreciation Days has been popular with visitors, Jennings said.
Jennings offered thanks to the many local residents who have continued to patronize the shops in the Antique Village. “I believe that our local citizens are proud of Downtown Denham Springs and they want to see this area thrive. They have been a big reason why our shop owners have been able to continue doing business during the challenges brought on by the virus pandemic of the past year or so,” Jennings said.
She emphasized that all activities in the Historic Downtown District and the Antique Village will be conducted in accordance with any rules or regulations issued by the governor’s office. “The safety of our merchants and visitors is our highest priority. We will make every effort to assure that all precautions are made in accordance with any mandates at the time of our planned activities,” Jennings said.
The Old City Hall Museum is open during regular hours, she said, adding that masks are required of those who choose to visit the attraction.
“Looking ahead, it is our hope that we will once again be able to bring back all the wonderful traditions that are associated with the Christmas holidays in Downtown Denham Springs,” she said, adding that plans are already underway for the holiday season with activities starting just after Thanksgiving.