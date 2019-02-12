DENHAM SPRINGS — The city council on Tuesday revived an old debate over fireworks and sparked a new one about allowing beer breweries.
The council members agreed to ask the city attorney to work on proposed ordinances tackling both issues but did not vote on how to proceed with them.
The question of allowing breweries in town came at the request of a father and son from Central who want to open a microbrewery in Denham Springs.
According to a proposal the entrepreneurs handed out Tuesday night, the microbrewery would house a small beer brewing operation with a bar that offers the company's drafts, a few other beers, wine and possibly some hard alcohol.
They also want to sell food and offer indoor and outdoor seating, providing a location for beer tastings and music events.
"It's more of a venue than just someone going inside a bar and having a drink," said Ron Dunham, who wants to start Le Chien Brewing Company with his son Brett.
The operation would be significantly smaller than Tin Roof in Baton Rouge, Dunham said.
Dunham, who is retired from ExxonMobil, said he has not yet found a specific location but wants to move into "booming" Denham Springs.
The catch is the city has no specific ordinances tailored to breweries. And the city doesn't allow bars within its limits, even though restaurants are permitted to serve alcohol.
The council appeared generally supportive of the microbrewery proposal, although they were divided on the best way to permit such a project.
Council member Robert Poole preferred giving a special use permit to the Dunhams, while council member Amber Dugas, who owns Taste of Louisiana Cafe, said the city's alcohol ordinances need a total review.
Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack raised some concerns about the project: He warned it could lead to drunken driving and barroom fights, adding that allowing this microbrewery could open a Pandora's box to more alcohol-oriented establishments.
The council authorized City Attorney Stephanie Hulett to do some research on ordinances specifically pertaining to microbreweries.
Also Tuesday night, the council considered loosening its total fireworks prohibition to allow people to set them off on July 4 and New Year's Eve.
The recommendation came from Poole, who noted that the city houses a major fireworks distributor and that the parish allows people to set off fireworks in rural areas.
"We sell fireworks to surrounding areas and have opted not to allow them within city limits," Poole said. "I just don't think it's a really big issue."
Some of his fellow council members disagreed, although Lori Lamm-Williams was the only one to vote against allowing the city attorney to draft a new ordinance.
Lamm-Williams and council member Laura Schmitt-Smith both expressed concerns about safety, given the density of houses within the city.
Council member Jeff Wesley said he expected a good deal of public input on the issue.
"Are you looking for a venue (for a public hearing)?" Wesley asked Poole. "I'd suggest the football stadium."