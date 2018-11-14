More than 30 local authors participated in the fifth annual Livingston Parish Book Festival, held Oct. 27 at the Main Branch of the parish library in Livingston. More than 1,300 people turned out for author discussions, book signings, live music and more.
More than 30 local authors participated in the event, including featured authors Jack Caldwell, Lyndsey Duga and Season Vining. Visitors were treated to performances from The Chase Tyler Band, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, and Papo Guevara.