LIVINGSTON — Two Livingston Parish elementary schools — Northside Elementary and Eastside Elementary — have earned a spot on the state’s “Honor Roll” as a result of high performance during the 2017-18 school year in their early childhood programs, according to a report released by the Louisiana Department of Education.
Both schools were recognized in the “Excellence” category, which is the state’s highest possible rating on the school’s annual performance evaluation, according to a news release. Only 90 schools statewide earned this top rating, according to the state report.
Supervisor of Instruction for Elementary Schools Stacey Milton said the state’s overall performance ratings were based on classroom observations of the interactions between teachers and children, and they were reported in four categories: excellent, proficient, approaching proficient and unsatisfactory. The ratings appear in an interactive online performance profile that also displays information about the level of training that teachers have and quality of curriculum used in each classroom.
She said Livingston Parish Public Schools offers 56 early childhood classes to pre-K children at 24 different school sites.
“Our early childhood teachers do a phenomenal job preparing our youngest learners for kindergarten and beyond. Our teachers have used a Tier I curriculum, recognized by the state, for three years. Through concentrated professional development with a focus on rigorous curriculum and child development, our early childhood children are surpassing the overall state average and the average of each scored domain: Emotional Support, Classroom Organization and Instructional Support,” Milton said.
“We are excited to have two of our sites recognized with an ‘Excellent’ rating. With 15 additional sites in the parish within 0.5 of reaching an excellent rating, we are looking forward to increasing our performance score this year while continuing our high standards for quality early childhood education,” Milton added.
State Superintendent John White said Louisiana took a great step forward when it began publicly reporting the performance of early childhood centers alongside their counterparts in K-12 systems.
“The Honor Roll released today complements that effort by recognizing and rewarding the sites that achieved remarkable success this past year. We applaud these sites for providing families, particularly those who are economically disadvantaged, with access to high quality care and for acting as models for excellence and growth," White said.
The state recognized an array of early childhood programs, including early childhood centers, Head Start and pre-kindergarten programs. Each of the honored schools will receive a special badge on its performance profile in the Louisiana School and Center Finder. The state’s Honor Roll program for early childhood programs is in its second year.