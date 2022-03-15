The Northshore Families Helping Families will hold its Walk Run & Roll from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 26 at Cate Square Park, 279 N. Oak St., Hammond.
Visit tinyurl.com/nfhf-run to register. Visit fhfnorthshore.org for details.
The event is open to runners, teams, groups, friends and families.
The 10K, 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run community festival is designed to bring the community together to celebrate children and adults with disabilities, special abilities and special needs.
The schedule is:
6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.: Race day registration and packet pickup
7 a.m. to 9 a.m.: 10K & 5K timed event
9 a.m.: 1 Mile Kids Fun run/roll
9:15 a.m.: 5K Awards, games for kids, food and drink tents, DJ music
Strollers and running/racing chairs are allowed, but keep in mind part of the course is on the sidewalks around Southeastern Louisiana University and be mindful of surroundings and other participants.
Dogs and support animals are allowed, however they must be leashed and owners need to bring scoopers and plastic bags to dispose of waste while at the park and along the course.