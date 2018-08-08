BATON ROUGE — LSU alumna and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed delivered the keynote address, and 607 degrees were awarded during LSU’s 296th commencement ceremony Aug. 3.
During his welcome remarks, LSU President F. King Alexander announced, “This is the largest Hispanic summer graduating class in the history of LSU.”
Alexander welcomed Reed, a two-time LSU graduate having earned her master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, to deliver the keynote address.
“You are well-equipped, graduates, to change this world, and we need your talents more than ever,” Reed said.
As commissioner of higher education, Reed serves as Louisiana’s lead advocate for talent development. She said she is committed to making sure that more people in the state have the opportunity to receive an education from an outstanding institution like LSU.
During summer commencement, 18 students graduated with honors, including five students who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
The August 2018 graduates include:
Livingston Parish
Honor graduate
Emily Susanne Braun, magna cum laude, Denham Springs
Other graduates
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Tyler Landon Hunt, Walker
Crystal Lynn Mizell, Livingston
Claire Frances Patton, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Josie Elizabeth Bonnette, Denham Springs
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Madeline Kelley Alello, Denham Springs
College of Science
Jon Paul Cuellar, Denham Springs
Graduate School (master's degree)
Claiborne Alexander Hyde, Walker
Tangipahoa Parish
College of Engineering
Brennan Scott Flores, Hammond
Benjamin Ned Richardson II, Ponchatoula
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Kraig Davon Buchanan, Hammond
College of Science
Anthony Mason Stogner, Tickfaw
Graduate School (master's degree)
Matthew George Kingham, Hammond
Graduate School (doctorate)
Kylee Frances Fazende, Hammond
Honor graduate
Sydney Laine Walls, magna cum laude, Zachary
Other graduates
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Cameron Nicholas Robertson, Central
Graduate School Certificate
Jane Helen Noble, Zachary
East Feliciana Parish
College of Human Sciences & Education
Mary Madelyn LeGrange, Clinton
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Rainey Lyn Landry, Ethel