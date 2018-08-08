BATON ROUGE — LSU alumna and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed delivered the keynote address, and 607 degrees were awarded during LSU’s 296th commencement ceremony Aug. 3.

During his welcome remarks, LSU President F. King Alexander announced, “This is the largest Hispanic summer graduating class in the history of LSU.”

Alexander welcomed Reed, a two-time LSU graduate having earned her master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, to deliver the keynote address.

“You are well-equipped, graduates, to change this world, and we need your talents more than ever,” Reed said.

As commissioner of higher education, Reed serves as Louisiana’s lead advocate for talent development. She said she is committed to making sure that more people in the state have the opportunity to receive an education from an outstanding institution like LSU.

During summer commencement, 18 students graduated with honors, including five students who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

The August 2018 graduates include:

Livingston Parish

Honor graduate

Emily Susanne Braun, magna cum laude, Denham Springs

Other graduates

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Emily Susanne Braun, Denham Springs

Tyler Landon Hunt, Walker

Crystal Lynn Mizell, Livingston

Claire Frances Patton, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Josie Elizabeth Bonnette, Denham Springs

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Madeline Kelley Alello, Denham Springs

College of Science

Jon Paul Cuellar, Denham Springs

Graduate School (master's degree)

Claiborne Alexander Hyde, Walker

Tangipahoa Parish

College of Engineering

Brennan Scott Flores, Hammond

Benjamin Ned Richardson II, Ponchatoula

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Kraig Davon Buchanan, Hammond

College of Science

Anthony Mason Stogner, Tickfaw

Graduate School (master's degree)

Matthew George Kingham, Hammond

Graduate School (doctorate)

Kylee Frances Fazende, Hammond

Honor graduate

Sydney Laine Walls, magna cum laude, Zachary

Other graduates

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Cameron Nicholas Robertson, Central

Sydney Laine Walls, Zachary

Graduate School Certificate

Jane Helen Noble, Zachary

East Feliciana Parish

College of Human Sciences & Education

Mary Madelyn LeGrange, Clinton

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Rainey Lyn Landry, Ethel

