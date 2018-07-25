LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, local volunteers and area businesses are once again sponsoring the Assess the Need campaign to provide school supplies for students in Livingston Parish for the 2018-2019 school year.
This is the 18th year the nonprofit organization has provided supplies to needy students.
“The start of school is (an) exciting time for most families, but for families that are struggling, it can be a time of worry and anxiety over the increased costs associated with sending a child to school. Our program helps struggling families with school supplies for their children, so they can prioritize their limited resources of food and clothing,” Taylor said.
Taylor said volunteers wearing Assess the Need T-shirts will accept donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4-5 at the three Walmart stores in Livingston Parish — located in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson. He said volunteers will accept monetary and in-kind donations, although he noted that monetary donations allow organizers to purchase more supplies in bulk quantities at a discounted price.
Donations can be mailed to Assess the Need, P. O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, Louisiana, 70727; made by visiting the Assess the Need page on Facebook; given online at www.AssesstheNeed.com; or dropped off at the Livingston Parish Assessor’s office in the Town of Livingston during regular work hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Supplies will be collected, organized and distributed to each school in the parish prior to the start of classes Aug. 8, allowing teachers and counselors at each campus to handout the supplies to students on the first day.
Taylor said many Livingston Parish families are still recovering from devastating losses and expense caused by the August 2016 flood.
“While the rest of the world has moved on, and the devastation of the flood is in the past for many, for some it is not. Many families are still struggling with the financial impact and they still need our help. It’s our hope that this program can provide them with some relief,” Taylor said.
Taylor has sponsored Assess the Need, a parishwide school supply drive, since 2001. To date, the program has collected nearly $2 million in donations over that time, including special drives following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the flood in 2016. The proceeds are used to purchase needed classroom supplies for students throughout the parish.
Taylor noted that the Assess the Need program is a registered charitable organization, and all donations are eligible for tax deductions.
“We are proud to serve the people of Livingston Parish, who have so generously responded to our request for help year after year. We are confident that, together, we will once again rise to the challenge,” Taylor said.
For more information, visit Assess the Need on Facebook, Twitter or the web at www.AssessTheNeed.com.