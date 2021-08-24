WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Mini pancakes

Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Bacon, egg and cheese scramble, biscuit stick/jelly, fruit juice

Lunch: Breaded pork chop, cheese potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, banana

THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Flatbread breakfast pizza

Lunch: Jambalaya, navy beans, carrot cup, ranch dip, garlic roll 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Cinnamon bun graham snacks, applesauce, fruit juice 

Lunch: Louisiana red beans, steamed white rice, seasoned mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, corn bread, baked apples

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit

Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, seasoned fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, fruit cocktail, fruit juice

Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baked beans, carrots with ranch, fruit cocktail 

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick 

Lunch: Chicken strips, cajun sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, pineapple chunks, fruit juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with a twist, candied yams, steamed broccoli, Hawaiian sweet roll, pineapple chunks 

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl 

Lunch: Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, cornbread, juice rush 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, applesauce, fruit juice

Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, queso cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, applesauce

SEPT. 1

Menus not available. 

View comments