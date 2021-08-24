WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Mini pancakes
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Bacon, egg and cheese scramble, biscuit stick/jelly, fruit juice
Lunch: Breaded pork chop, cheese potatoes, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, banana
THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Flatbread breakfast pizza
Lunch: Jambalaya, navy beans, carrot cup, ranch dip, garlic roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Cinnamon bun graham snacks, applesauce, fruit juice
Lunch: Louisiana red beans, steamed white rice, seasoned mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, corn bread, baked apples
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit
Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, seasoned fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit, fruit cocktail, fruit juice
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baked beans, carrots with ranch, fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick
Lunch: Chicken strips, cajun sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, pineapple chunks, fruit juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with a twist, candied yams, steamed broccoli, Hawaiian sweet roll, pineapple chunks
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl
Lunch: Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, mustard greens, sweet potatoes, cornbread, juice rush
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, applesauce, fruit juice
Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, queso cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, applesauce
SEPT. 1
Menus not available.