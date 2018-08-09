LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Council voted Thursday night to split the money left in the account of a dissolved recreation district to the two new districts taking on its responsibilities.

But it refused to vote on what one council member claims is an analogous proposition: to give a portion of the money in the parish's defunct mosquito abatement account to a newly formed district in the Denham Springs and Watson areas.

The parish council divided Livingston Parish Recreation District No. 5 into northern and southern halves in April. The council feared that without a change, the Livingston and Colyell-area district would reject a property tax, like it did last year, and leave the ballparks with no money to operate.

"The millage is out. We've gotten our last check," Livingston-area Parish Councilman Jeff Ard said after the meeting.

The new Livingston Parish Recreation District No. 5 South encompasses Colyell and has adopted some new area towards French Settlement. Livingston Parish Recreation District No. 7 includes the town of Livingston and the surrounding area north of Interstate 12.

Ard told the Parish Council Thursday night that the approximately $200,000 left in the accounts will be divided based on the assessed value of the structures in each of the newly formed districts.

District No. 5 South will get the Colyell Ballpark and 38.5 percent of the money, Ard said. District No. 7 will get the other 61.5 percent. The town of Livingston owns the ballpark the recreation district operates north of the interstate.

All of the movable property, such as equipment and tractors, will stay in the area it is currently located.

Ard said the council will introduce a plan at the next meeting to ask District No. 5 South residents for 10 mills in property tax and District No. 7 residents for 15 mills.

Watson-area council member Garry "Frog" Talbert drew a comparison during the meeting from the recreation districts to the mosquito district he's been asking the council to help fund.

“This council saw fit to disburse the revenue leftover in the fund that can only be used for recreation to those two districts equal to the amount paid in,” Talbert said. “I thought, 'Man, this is great. I’ve seen this somewhere before.'"

Talbert asked the councilmen who previously voted against the mosquito district to offer a motion to distribute some proportionate amount, such as 22 percent, of the approximately $148,000 left in the mosquito account to his mosquito program, which would cover two of the nine council districts.

His request hovered, then died for lack of a motion.