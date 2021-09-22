Livingston Parish could require people tubing on the Amite River to wear life jackets and watch instructional videos beforehand.

The Parish Council's ordinance committee is drafting new laws for river safety after two patrons of the popular Tiki Tubing watersports company drowned and dozens more needed rescuing this summer.

Much of the concern with the Amite's safety has centered on the height and volatility of the river after months of unprecedented rainfall, and the hidden traps of debris beneath the surface.

While Parish President Layton Ricks was initially hesitant to regulate tubing — particularly a specific company — his position softened in the last month. He now advocates for "safety protocols," he told The Advocate in August.

"I do think it’s time, because of the number of things that happened, that we put things in place," he said.

Lisa Hilliard, whose husband died on Father's Day weekend while tubing on the river, has pushed committee members to consider all avenues while drafting the ordinance, from how people share the river to signage listing the channel's history.

"It’s going to take some time to bring this thing full circle, but I truly believe there are some things that can be done," Hilliard said during the meeting.

Committee members agreed about life jackets in the Tuesday meeting, a topic which had they had previously talked about extensively.

The bulk of their discussion focused on an informative video about the risks of tubing. Some argued showing patrons a video is a better way to inform them of those risks than scribbling their names on a print waiver.

"People need some form of education and understanding when they sit in that tube of what could happen," said District 2 Council member Garry Talbert.

Some council members were concerned tubers — or any person using the river recreationally — without using a company's services may not be aware of the Amite's hazards. Some suggested they craft the ordinance to encompass more than tubing, and others recommended using the parish website to post the planned safety videos.

The committee also explored the effectiveness of signs listing river depth or which fork to take to avoid getting lost, ultimately deciding it was worth a try.

"There have been some deaths on the river, and I’m not meaning to discount them, but most of the problems that occur are issues that could easily be fixed with a sign," Talbert said. "We’re going to try to make the river safe and make it so our professionals aren’t there chasing people that went past the end point."

Although the committee is beginning with only three guidelines, members said they would be easy to amend in future. And they wanted to put something out sooner, rather than later.

"We can talk it to death to make sure it’s perfect, or we can implement something and then modify it as we see whether it is effective or not effective, and move forward so we don’t get to next summer without something in place," Talbert said. "When the next season opens, it’s ready."