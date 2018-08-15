Residents from East and West Baton Rouge, Ascension, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena parishes are now eligible for the Golden Deeds Award, which honors those with philanthropic service in their community.
The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge is enlarging the footprint from which an honoree will be chosen by adding the eight parishes.
"The Inter-Civic Council needs to be not just Baton Rouge but the Greater Baton Rouge area,” said Inter-Civic Council President Dee Mather-Muenzler. “There are a lot of deserving people in Gonzales, in New Roads, in St. Francisville.”
The expanded pool of potential nominees isn't the only change this year. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is joining The Advocate as a presenting sponsor, and Paretti Jaguar-Land Rover is also coming on board as a sponsor for the awards dinner, which is Nov. 13.
Nominations are now open for the award. To receive it, a nominee must live in and have accomplished an especially notable and praiseworthy humanitarian and/or civic deed or deeds primarily in and to the benefit of the community and/or individuals in the nine-parish area. The service cannot have been performed as part of the nominee's paid job.
The recipient will be chosen solely on the facts included in the written nomination (no more than 750 words, preferably typed). For detailed guidelines on nomination requirements, visit theadvocate.com/golden deeds. Nominators are encouraged to include details of all civic service and specific Golden Deed or deeds.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Nominations may be emailed to ehoover@theadvocate.com or mailed to Chairman, Golden Deeds Award Committee, c/o The Advocate Marketing Department, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.
The Golden Deed Award was established in 1942 by leaders of several civic organizations under the auspices of what was then called the Inter-City Civic Club Council along with The Morning Advocate and State-Times newspapers.