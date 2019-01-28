Denham Springs High School will offer extra counselors for students Monday to help students grapple with the loss of classmate Tanner Ernest, according to a school system spokeswoman.

Ernest, a junior at the high school, was shot to death by Dakota Theriot, alongside his sister and father in a Walker trailer on Saturday morning, authorities said.

About a half-dozen counselors will be available at the office and will follow his schedule throughout the day, said Delia Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish School System.

She said the school also is allowing students to wear red Monday in honor of Ernest, something his family has requested.

On Tuesday, the school will have a "free dress day." Donations will be collected for Ernest's family.

Ray Riley, a Denham Springs resident who is family friends with the Ernests, said Tanner Ernest and his sister, Summer, were "real fun-loving kids." He said they grew up in the Denham Springs area and attended school there.

Riley said Tanner Ernest liked playing pickup basketball. Summer Ernest was a recent graduate of Denham Springs High School.

The Ernest siblings were among five people killed Saturday morning when Theriot went on a shooting rampage in Livingston and Ascension parishes, authorities said. Theriot was arrested in Virginia on Sunday.