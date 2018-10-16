Selecting a new panel of school board members and limiting the tenure of parish presidents and council members are among the issues Livingston Parish voters will decide on Nov. 6.
The Livingston Parish president and council members could be restricted to three consecutive four-year terms should voters approve the proposition next month. Early voting runs Oct. 23-30.
The Parish Council voted 7-0 in March to put the issue to voters, with council members Jeff Averett and Tab Lobell absent. If it gets the thumbs up, the measure will take effect in the terms commencing in January 2020.
Livingston Parish voters overwhelmingly approved a similar measure in 2012 that limits school board members to three consecutive terms.
Council member Garry "Frog" Talbert, who supports the effort, said he favors term limits because new faces can bring fresh ideas. While he concedes voters can always push out officials in an election, as they did three years ago when a completely new council assumed office, he said that scenario was an anomaly and incumbents usually have a distinct advantage.
But at least three of his fellow council members, John Wascom, Tracy Girlinghouse and Jeff Ard, said they they personally oppose term limits, even though they want voters to be able to decide.
Parish President Layton Ricks said he is also against term limits, although he expects the measure to pass.
Ricks said term limits actually take away voters' options.
"I think we have an election process for a reason. I think the people in Livingston Parish know who they want to vote for and support and who they want to vote against and remove from office," Ricks said.
Also, why would someone leave a good job to run for office if he or she knew the public job was time-limited, he asked.
"It will not affect me politically at all," said Ricks, who would be allowed to run for another three terms should the measure pass. "But I'm philosophically against term limits," he said.
School board
Only two of the nine seats on the school board are being contested. Two new candidates ran unopposed for vacant seats, and five sitting members faced no challengers.
In the Albany area District 9 race, Devin Gregoire and Bryan Neal are competing for the seat left open when Sid Kinchen decided not to seek reelection.
Neal, who owns Cypress Pointe Gymnastics in Ponchatoula, said he is running to put his experience working with kids and developing policy to help the community. Neal, listed as no party affiliation, said he feels schools are already performing well, and his role would be to support them.
"We have to make our school competitive with the private schools in Hammond, because some parents are sending their (children) there," he said.
Gregoire, an IT consultant whose wife works in the school system as an administrative assistant, thinks his background in education makes him the better fit for the job.
"I designed curriculum for Associated Builders and Contractors and school-to-work transition programs, taught at Baton Rouge Community College. I think I have more experience in the school-related fields of study," Gregoire said.
Gregoire, a Republican, said if elected he would like to add more technology, such as tablets and phone-related learning tools, to the classrooms. He also wants to renovate the Albany elementary schools and add a full gymnasium to the middle school.
In District 8 in the lower Livingston area, sitting school board member Jim Richardson, no party affiliation listed, has a challenge from Republican Frank Parrino, who says he is a a retired Illinois school superintendent who returned to his home state of Louisiana several years ago.
Richardson is a retired principal from the Livingston Parish School System, having served as head of French Settlement Elementary and Gray's Creek Elementary Schools.
Richardson highlighted his record of making structural improvements to the area schools, including reconstruction after the August 2016 flood, ongoing renovations of the science labs at French Settlement High School and expansions of the football stadium and cafeteria at Springfield High School.
He also pointed to the recent implementation of a digital media curriculum at the schools, helped along by the investment of district dollars into new technology that allows students to produce regular broadcasts and learn digital media editing. This past year, a teacher at the lower Livingston schools got a half-million-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to implement a distance learning program that is allowing the rural schools to share teachers.
"I'm doing the things I would have wanted done if I were the principal," Richardson said.
Parrino says if elected he would bring his experience as a former superintendent to advocate for certified teachers and to takes steps to further student achievement.
"Sometimes we look at our children and say we wish they would do x, y, z. So, we achieve some degree of achievement through them," Parrino said. "You have to help them achieve."
In the Denham Springs area, Bradley Harris, a Republican, is taking over the District 4 seat left vacant when Karen Schmitt-Smith said she would not run again after two terms.
Harris, who works in the energy efficiency industry, says he foresees working to continue providing education that can propel kids to top colleges and to assist in rebuilding the three severely flood damaged schools that are being demolished.
Bryan Sharp, a Republican, will take over the Livingston and Holden-area District 1 seat being vacated by School Board Chairman Malcolm Sibley.
Sharp is a former maintenance worker with the school system and now owns Porky's Boudin and Cajun Meats in Livingston. He pointed to his family's deep connections with the school system — his mom and aunt were employed in the central office for more than 20 years each.
"I know a lot of inside stuff and outside. I see it from both ways," Sharp said. "I want to be involved with our principal, be involved in our community, help the needs they got, help the needs of our kids, look out what is best for them."
School board members Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, Jan Benton and Buddy Mincey Jr., all Republicans, Jeff Cox, a Democrat, and David "Bo" Graham, an independent, were are being returned to office unopposed.
New clerk of court
With long-time Clerk of Court Thomas Sullivan retiring at the end of this year. His chief deputy, Jason Harris, was the only qualifier in the race to serve out the final year of Sullivan's term.
Harris, a Republican, who has worked in the clerk's office since January 2016, was formerly the in-house engineer for Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 1 in Denham Springs.
"Mr. Sullivan called me, and I thought, that's interesting, looking at the potential future I could have here," Harris said.
Harris said he plans to continue modernizing the clerk’s office, a course Sullivan has been charting for several years. Harris said upcoming plans include e-filing of court documents and electronic recording of mortgages. Harris said he also wants to add an early voting site in the western part of the parish.
While Harris did not find any challengers this year, he did begin raising money — about $39,000 since January, according a campaign disclosure filed this week. He spent about $17,000, mostly on sponsorships at local events.
Harris said next year will be a big political season with elections for parish president, sheriff and parish council, and he needs to start publicizing his name.