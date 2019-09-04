Citing his years of work in modernizing the Assessor's Office, Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor is asking voters for another four-year term.
Taylor, 54, a Republican, was first elected assessor in August 2000. Taylor said under his leadership, the office implemented the parish’s first property ownership map, put assessments online and corrected the tax rolls to give districts more accurate information in setting their budgets.
In a campaign announcement, Taylor said he piloted new computerized data systems, developed a nationally recognized permit program and was the first assessor in the state to implement a one-pixel digitized imagery system of parish properties.
Following the 2016 flood, Taylor said he lowered property assessments of flood victims in Livingston Parish to help them afford to get back in their homes.
“I am proud of the progress we have made, and that we have established the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office as a state and national standard for how to do the job right,” Taylor said.
Taylor was elected as the 2019 President of the Louisiana Assessors’ Association.
Taylor has twice earned international recognition from the International Association of Assessing Officers for his work on developing a parish mapping system and instituting a permit program that enables the parish to update records in a more timely manner.
Most recently, Taylor worked with parish officials to construct a new governmental annex building in Livingston to house his office and a parish mapping system, and provide storage for the parish Clerk of Court's Office. The building has been named the Delmas L. Taylor Governmental Annex, which is to be dedicated on Sept. 27.
Taylor is the founding sponsor of Assess the Need, a parishwide nonprofit school supply campaign that helps to supply school supplies and materials to needy families each year.
Taylor and his wife, Delia Adams Taylor, of Livingston, recently celebrated their 33rd anniversary. They have two children: Zachary, 24, and Caroline, 20. Jeff Taylor is the son of the late Rev. Delmas Taylor and Sharon Taylor, of Colyell.
He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. He is a member of several community and volunteer organizations, and enjoys cooking for charitable events. The Taylor family attends First Baptist Church, of Denham Springs.
The election is Oct. 12.