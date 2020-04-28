New Louisiana data in a report published by Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, reveals nearly 31% of small businesses in Louisiana responding to the survey are at risk of closing permanently in the next two months.
That figure jumps to nearly 60% over the next five months as a result of the effects of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said. Furthermore, 58% of Louisianians employed by small businesses may face unemployment. Nationwide, nearly 66% of small businesses face permanent closure in the next five months with more than 72% of employees facing unemployment.
“The city of Denham Springs Main Street is facing devastation," said Donna Jennings, the city's Main Street director. "Our two restaurants closed because there wasn’t enough takeout business. They survive on the visitors that shop to stop and eat. We are hoping they will reopen. Some shops are saying they can’t pay their rent and some shop owners depend on their income to totally support their family. We are trying to steer shoppers to online ordering and curbside delivery. It is not enough sales to sustain the stores."
Jennings added, "Our Main Street survived the 2016 flood through grit and determination and helped each other gut shops while others cooked meals. The difference is they had hope and could see the end of the tunnel even if they acquired a lot of debt. Being closed down means there isn’t a light at the end of the tunnel. They have no idea when the virus will slow down enough to reopen. Our village is like a family. We need hope and help."
Small business, the owners and employees, are the lifeblood of Louisiana’s Main Street communities, said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said.
"Small business owners can only cut so much before the losses in revenue start drastically impacting their ability to remain open and serve the people of Louisiana," Nungesser said. "It’s imperative we call on Congress to address critical voids in the CARES Act to fund those organizations that provide the technical assistance our small businesses will need to get back on their feet once the economy reopens. Programs like the Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever.”
Findings from the respondents in Louisiana Main Street districts to the Main Street America’s Small Business Survey show:
70.9% are locally owned
46.2% have been in business more than 10 years
81% have suspended storefront operations
62% do not have an online sales component to produce a revenue stream
69.2% report a loss in revenue of more than 50%
61.5% report a loss in revenue of more than 75%
49.6% are concerned with how they will pay this month’s rent/mortgage
30.8% are at risk of closing within three months
59% are at risk of closing within five months
In Thibodaux, Sara Lindley, owner of Brush a Blowdry Bar, said, "We've been working on the business instead of in the business.”
Danielle Stein, Thibodaux Main Street director, said working on aspects of the business that Lindley didn't have time for precoronavirus can help. That includes renovations; updating systems; adding services for clients; increasing social media presence with a variety of content, including video tutorials staying connected with clients; and selling products through social media pages and offering free delivery services.
The Impact of COVID-19 on Small Businesses report is based on the first and most extensive survey to date assessing the impact of the pandemic on small businesses, especially those that employ 20 or fewer people. Nearly 6,000 small business owners responded to the survey; 91% own businesses with staff of fewer than 20 people, the release said.
To view report details, visit crt.state.la.us/Assets/press-releases/COVID-19_Impact_on_Louisiana_Small_Businesses.pdf and tinyurl.com/vvfedsq