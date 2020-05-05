DENHAM SPRINGS — Six weeks into the mandatory stay-at-home orders and shutdown of many businesses and public services, the city’s employees have maintained their positions and continued to serve the public, Mayor Gerard Landry said.
Landry said the city had been proactive in training its employees on how to continue service to the public while practicing recommended safe practices to keep the workforce and the public as safe as possible.
“We quickly made plans on how to deal with this difficult and challenging time, and we found ways to keep the city operating during this trying episode,” Landry said.
The mayor said the doors to City Hall were locked in mid-March when word came from the Governor’s Office concerning the gathering of groups in public and other spaces.
“We were lucky. … We have a drive-thru window at City Hall, and our citizens could drive up to the window to conduct their business. I estimate that 90 % of all transactions with the city can be conducted through the drive-thru window,” Landry observed.
He said that for other matters that needed some interaction with city employees, people were asked to call and make an appointment. Anyone needing personal help was given a face mask, and proper distancing between individuals was observed, the mayor said.
“We have maintained the streets, cut the grass, tended to the ditches and kept our utilities going by utilizing some safety measures. For example, we assigned only one worker to a truck for some of the services that we do. We allowed two in a vehicle only when a job required the help of more than one worker,” Landry said.
The city’s parks and the Old City Hall Museum have been closed since the orders came to close down public places, Landry said. He said the parks will be reopened when instructions come from the Governor’s Office.
“There are some gray areas where we may be able to open some things in the parks once we know more about the governor’s orders, but we will just have to wait and see,” Landry said.
He said the City Council usually meets on the second Tuesday and the fourth Monday of each month; the meetings for March 23 and April 7 were canceled. However, the mayor and council met via Zoom for the April 27 meeting.
“Our Zoom meeting worked out fine, and all the council members and other city officials were able to conduct business in that unique way,” he said.
Landry said residents who had business with the council were asked in advance to send in a request to add input to the meeting.
All city employees have been kept on the payroll and no one was furloughed, he said.
The Police and Fire Departments continue to serve the public.
The mayor said he and council members are concerned about the possible drop-off in sales tax revenues because of the closure of many retail businesses and the stay-at-home orders.
“About 60% of our of our annual budget is financed by sales taxes, and this will certainly be a concern. We do not yet have the sales tax results from March, so we do not know where we stand. I understand that early in the month there was a boost in sales tax revenues when people were stocking up and panic buying, but once the shutdown went into effect and businesses had to close, we know that we lost sales tax revenues. I am anxious to see what the sales tax revenue will be for April, a month when the shutdown was in full effect,” Landry said.
Landry and the council are starting work on the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 and will face challenges.
“We have to have a budget approved before July 1, and we have to operate on a balanced budget. I can see some challenges, but we will design a proper budget once we know what to expect on the revenue side,” he said.
The mayor explained some projects, such as development of a park on the land where City Hall stood before the flood of August 2016, are now on hold. He said that such projects will have to await developments with the city budget and when crews can once again be assembled to work together.
Landry said the city is still recovering from the flood that inundated much of Denham Springs.
“For example, we just received word that FEMA has awarded the city $1.4 million for 10 homes to be elevated and for two more to be demolished. The wheels turn slowly when dealing with some federal agencies, and we will still be dealing with issues from the flood for several more years. We just have to be patient and keep grinding away. … Eventually we will get it all done,” Landry said.
He added that the virus pandemic was a blow to local businesses that were finally recovering from the flood of 2016.
“I have learned to be a lot more patient that I once was," Landry said. "I have come to realize that life is not always easy, that things are not always the way we want them to be. But I believe that we will get through this latest crisis just as we have before when we were faced with seemingly insurmountable problems. I tell everyone just keep praying and believing in God, he will help us get through this.”