Documents filed Monday in court proceedings against a former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy and his wife, a teacher, describe years of sexual abuse and include warning signs the ex-law officer exhibited while applying for a job with the Baton Rouge Police Department in 1998.

Dennis Perkins faces 78 felony counts, dating to 2014, that allege crimes against two adults, two juveniles and a dog. His wife Cynthia Perkins faces 72 charges involving the two juveniles and one of the adults. The accusations against her date to 2019.

The newly filed court documents include a copy of Perkins’ 1998 job application to the Baton Rouge Police Department in which he allegedly admitted to sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl when he was 18, as well as drug use and paying for sex, among other illegal activity.

One interviewer wrote in a response to Perkins’ application that “negative aspects in his background which he admitted to are very disturbing” and that Perkins “has some growing up to do." All other members of the Baton Rouge hiring board recommended against his hiring, and he was not hired.

At the time, Perkins had been working as a reserve deputy in Livingston Parish, and over the past two decades climbed the ranks was recently the head of the SWAT team before the agency fired him shortly after he was charged.

A tip last fall from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to abuse of children and pornographic photos of minors led state investigators to connect the material to Perkins’ internet service provider address, court records state.

Investigators found a cache of videos at the Perkins’ home containing pornographic videos and photos, including adults and minors, according to court records.

The majority of the allegations in Perkins’ cases involve a juvenile victim under the age of 13 who documents say was the victim of rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, video voyeurism and the production of child pornography during several months in 2019.

The couple also is charged with a count each of mingling harmful substances that stem from allegations that Dennis Perkins' bodily fluids were placed in various pastries and into bottles of energy drinks that were consumed by unsuspecting victims.

Cynthia Perkins is also charged with the same count for helping her husband in that crime following their arrest last fall.

She resigned from her job as a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker where she’d worked since 2009 following the couple’s October arrest.

Cynthia and Dennis Perkins have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have remained held without bail since their arrests.

