HAMMOND — Volunteer nonprofit agencies in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes are continuing to provide food to increasing numbers of needy individuals and families despite restrictions and challenges brought on by the coronavirus that has mandated limited contact among groups.
The St. Vincent DePaul Society affiliated with the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs and faith-based agency Our Daily Bread Food Pantry in Hammond are providing meals on a regular basis to those seeking food.
Paul Barnett, director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, said his group provides food to the needy twice a month and that at the last food distribution session April 6 enough nonperishable food items to feed 496 individual were provided. He said that about one-fourth of the recipients of the food supplies were families.
Barnett said food is distributed on the first and third Mondays of each month on a regular basis, and that when the next food distribution day arrived, which was slated for April 20, he expected an increase in the numbers. Barnett said that about 40 to 50 pounds of food are given to those who come to the St. Vincent de Paul center on Tower Street. He said recipients of the food have been previously screened by his volunteer staff and regular clients do not have to re-sign to receive the boxes of food.
Barnett explained that those who want to start receiving food can sign up for the program either through email or calling the center. He added, “If you are hungry, just show up, and we will consider it an emergency and we will give you an emergency box of food.”
In Hammond, the Our Daily Bread Food has been overwhelmed with the number of people seeking food. John Hair, executive director, said his organization is faced with feeding two groups of residents.
Our Daily Bread has been serving hot meals to 700-800 people on Tuesdays and Thursdays on a regular basis for several years. Because those individuals cannot gather in the Our Daily Bread dining hall, they are now receiving boxed hot meals through a takeout system. He anticipates that the number of individuals receiving the hot meals will greatly increase as the quarantine brought on by the virus continues.
In March, Our Daily Bread served 8,000 hot meals and distributed about 2,000 emergency bags of food and another 2,000 boxes of food. The food pantry has continued its food program in April and the numbers are growing, Hair said.
In addition to the hot meals, Our Daily Bread is distributing emergency bags of food on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to others. Boxes of food also are handed out on the third Saturday of the month at the Hammond center on Coleman Avenue and the first Saturday of the month in Kentwood. In addition to the food distributed at the Hammond Center, Our Daily Bread coordinates 24 satellite food distribution outlets at churches throughout Tangipahoa Parish.
He said the pantry can also meet special requests such as baby food or for special dietary items that some patrons may need.
The emergency boxes being handed out by Our Daily Bread contain shelf stable-items such as beans, rice, pasta and vegetables, and when available, frozen meat, milk, fresh bread and other items, Hair said. Our Daily Bread maintains a large warehouse where donated food is stored and processed for distribution.
Both St. Vincent de Paul and Our Daily Bread are practicing distancing among their volunteer workers and require the wearing of masks and gloves. Patrons receiving meals at both locations drive through marked lanes where volunteers are waiting to load the meals or boxes and bags of nonperishable food items into vehicles. Those receiving food do not have to leave their vehicle and contact is held to a minimum.
“We are taking every precaution to protect our people working to feed others and those receiving the meals. We are following all precautions and while this makes our job more challenging, it is necessary during these unusual times,” Barnett said.
Hair praised the many volunteers that it takes to run the busy Our Daily Bread center.
“We have a call list of several hundred volunteers and when we send out a call, we always get a positive response. We usually have about 30-35 volunteers on the days we hand out the food and we could always use more. We invite all who are interested to come by and volunteer their services,” Hair said.
Barnett said St. Vincent de Paul also uses volunteers to keep its operations going.
“We are blessed in that we have enough volunteers to keep our food system working. Some of our volunteers are elderly, and they have chosen not to assist during these times, but I accept that, and we want them to stay as safe as possible,” he said.
James McHodgkins, chairman of the Hand of Hope food distribution facet of Our Daily Bread, said the agency is reaching out to patrons through electronic means and the telephone. He said word of mouth has brought more patrons to the center.
“Neighbors are telling their neighbors about Our Daily Bread, and families are spreading the word to their relatives and the people just keep coming. The need is great, and as long as that need exists, we will do all we can to keep our people from being hungry. This is a very special calling, a much-needed mission and the volunteers who keep coming draw satisfaction from what they are doing to help others,” he said.
Rick Durham, chairman of the board that directs the work of Our Daily Bread said, “Under the direction of Myrna Jordan, a number of years ago, a group of volunteers that included ministers, priests and volunteers, committed to their faith came together to form Our Daily Bread. This mission has flourished because of the volunteer spirit of those who support it. We don’t accept any funds from federal or state agencies, and we operate on the generosity of many. Tangipahoa Parish should be proud of what we are doing … We are stewards of something that came before us, and it is something special that we want to maintain. We do it all on a mostly volunteer basis, and we do it in a spirit of giving of ourselves to serve others.”
Our Daily Bread and St. Vincent de Paul both draw food from Second Harvest. Our Daily Bread gets about 65% of its food from Second Harvest and receives a considerable amount of food from truckers who for one reason or another have to drop off loads of food in Hammond before making return trips to their points of origin.
Durham said volunteers have to be ready 24 hours a day to receive food. “Sometimes a trucker will call in the middle of the night, and we have to respond to accept what they have to offer," Dunham said.
Hair said the Walmart Distribution Center in nearby Robert has been generous in donating food on a regular basis. Walmart has also given needed equipment to the center.
Our Daily bread also purchases food items using donations from churches and local civic organizations.
Barnett said St. Vincent de Paul gets about 70% of its food from Second Harvest and additional food items from collection sites at some parish schools and through the purchase of food from donations.
The directors of both organizations said that their work will continue despite the complications brought on by the coronavirus threat. “As long as there is a need, we will be here cooking food and loading boxes and bags of food. As long as our people are hungry, we will try to feed them,” Hair said.