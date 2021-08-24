One man is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a string of unlocked vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish.
Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said two armed suspects tied to seven vehicle burglaries were spotted in north Denham Springs last Wednesday morning, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The two men were seen at both Parc at Denham Springs and City Heights Denham Springs apartment complexes, as well as Easterly Lakes and Lakes at Belle Terre subdivisions. Detectives said they drove a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Louisiana license plate 126CPU.
They are suspected of stealing money, checks, laptops, wallets and small electronics from the vehicles.
Deputies arrested 19-year-old Dwayne L. Dunn Jr., of Denham Springs, on Monday in the burglaries. Dunn was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on three counts of burglary from a vehicle.
The other suspect remains unidentified.
LPSO encouraged Livingston residents to lock their vehicles, remove valuables and make sure their home security equipment is in working order. They also asked anyone with relevant information to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.