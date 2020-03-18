Speaker of the State House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder speaks to leaders and school officials during a Legislative Breakfast meeting on March 2, 2020, hosted by Livingston Parish Schools at the DSHS STEM & Robotics Center. Also pictured at the table are, from left to right, State Sen. J. Rogers Pope, Livingston Parish Sales Tax Director Mike Curtis, Superintendent Joe Murphy, State Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr., and School Board Members Brad Sharp and Jeff Cox.