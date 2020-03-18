Legislative leaders and school officials gathered for a breakfast meeting March 3 at the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center to discuss school-related issues that are expected to be considered during the upcoming 2020 legislative session, which was to convene March 9.
School officials shared district information with those leaders in attendance, including the request for increased funding for teacher pay and funding for mandated classroom requirements, a news release said.
Superintendent Joe Murphy also shared data that showed strong academic performances at all school levels across the district. In particular, he showcased the district’s increased focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education opportunities at the middle and high schools. He noted that the STEM & Robotics Center would be increasing its class options from four this semester to 11 for the next school year.
Those legislators in attendance included Speaker of the State House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder, who represents the southern part of Livingston Parish, state Sen. J. Rogers Pope and state Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr.
Pope is a former superintendent for Livingston Schools, and Mincey recently served as a school board member. School Board members Bo Sharp, Jan Benton, Jeff Cox, Brad Harris, Brad Sharp and Devin Gregoire also attended.