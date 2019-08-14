THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Beef and queso nachos, salsa, re-fried beans, taco salad, pears, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Beef soft tacos/salsa, re-fried beans, steamed broccoli, salad cup with dressing, banana

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger choice, seasoned fries, relish cup, red apple, might ice cream sandwich, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail

Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks or cereal 

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, green peas, pears, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Chicken waffle bites, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked wheat roll

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Glazed or powdered donuts

Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits, chocolate chip cookie, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples

Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Bacon, eggs and cheese, toast, grits or cereal

Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, peaches, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, orange wedges, Texas garlic toast

AUG. 22

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, cheese cup, salsa, taco salad, re-fried beans, banana, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Louisiana red beans with sausage and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread

