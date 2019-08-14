THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Beef and queso nachos, salsa, re-fried beans, taco salad, pears, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Beef soft tacos/salsa, re-fried beans, steamed broccoli, salad cup with dressing, banana
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger choice, seasoned fries, relish cup, red apple, might ice cream sandwich, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit cocktail
Lunch: Crunchy fish sticks, macaroni and cheese, buttered corn, marinated tomatoes, fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks or cereal
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, green peas, pears, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Chicken waffle bites, biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli and cheese, chilled pears, baked wheat roll
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Glazed or powdered donuts
Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits, chocolate chip cookie, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, fruit juice, sliced apples
Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned french fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickle, apple slices
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Bacon, eggs and cheese, toast, grits or cereal
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, peaches, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Spaghetti and meat sauce, seasoned green beans, orange wedges, Texas garlic toast
AUG. 22
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, cheese cup, salsa, taco salad, re-fried beans, banana, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana red beans with sausage and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread