The Livingston Parish Republican Women recognized the service of veterans at its Nov. 4 meeting at Big Mike’s.
Attending veterans were given a complimentary lunch and a small gift.
Butch Meyn, a Vietnam War veteran, entertained the group with a medley of his original patriotic songs.
Sheldon James, who served two tours of duty in Iraq and founded Racin' 4 Vets, was the featured speaker.
The motto of Racin' 4 Vets is “Racing against Homelessness,” and its purpose is to help homeless vets, both men and women, transition from homelessness to more normal lives.
James said there are almost 4,000 homeless veterans in Louisiana, and he works especially with veterans in homeless shelters, helping them obtain vehicles that can be used to get to and from work.
A long-term goal of the organization is to develop a tiny home community to further assist in the transition from homelessness. For information see www.racin4vets.org.
Connie Day presented Quilts of Valor to Meyn and James.