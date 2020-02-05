For decades in Zachary, residents and city officials alike have been able to count on one man to help when there’s a power outage or just about any other problem: Louis Pulliam.
Pulliam is retiring after more than 40 years working for Entergy as a serviceman in the Zachary area. He was presented a key to the city during the Zachary City Council meeting on Jan. 28.
“You have been a blessing to this city,” Mayor David Amrhein told Pulliam.
In recent years, Pulliam has worked closely with Zachary public works director Chris Davezac and building official Scott Masterson. Both spoke of their admiration of Pulliam’s dedication.
“Louis never turned us down,” Davezac said. “He never said no.”
Councilwoman Laura O’Brien said she still remembers a day years ago when her children were young and there was a knock at her door. It was Pulliam.
“You knocked on my door and told me you were going to cut my power off — and you didn’t,” she said. “You gave me a day to pay it.”
The gesture meant a lot, O’Brien said, and is just one example of Pulliam’s willingness to go above and beyond to help in the community.