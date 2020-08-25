HAMMOND — Fellowship-trained and board-certified interventional cardiologist Nidal Abi Rafeh has joined North Oaks Cardiology, according to a news release.
Abi Rafeh is known for his expertise in the performance of complex chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary intervention, a minimally invasive technique used to treat patients with complete blockages of the coronary arteries, the release said.
“Many patients are unable to undergo an invasive heart bypass procedure,” Abi Rafeh said. “The minimally invasive technique that I specialize in gives high-risk patients another option for the removal of their blockages without the risk and down time of an open heart procedure.”
In addition to English, Abi Rafeh is fluent in Arabic.
After earning a medical degree from the Lebanese University School of Medicine in Lebanon, Abi Rafeh completed an internship, residency as chief resident and fellowship as chief fellow in cardiovascular medicine through Staten Island University Hospital in New York. He went on to complete a second fellowship in interventional cardiology through Tulane University in New Orleans.
North Oaks appoints service line leaders, accounts coordinator
North Oaks Health System officials announced the appointment of Jessica Bennett, of Independence; Sarah Mitchell, of Hammond; and Erica Williams, of Slidell, as service line leaders. Bennett will steer orthopedics, while Mitchell will helm acute surgical services and Williams will head vascular services.
Developed with input from the community and leadership stakeholders, the service line leadership model brings multiple health system entities in alignment with strategic business plans, according to Chief Strategy and Outreach Officer Tracy Randazzo. “The goal is to achieve seamless and enhanced patient experiences, access and outcomes,” Randazzo said.
In related news, Kory Krista, of Bush, has been named account coordinator for occupational health services. As such, Krista works directly with regional employers to ensure the delivery of occupational medicine services for a healthy, safe and productive workforce.
North Oaks earns reaccreditation for vascular testing
Vascular ultrasound services at North Oaks have been re-accredited for three additional years by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, a press release said. North Oaks has earned the accreditation since 1999.
“As a primary stroke center certified by The Joint Commission, North Oaks Medical Center and its diagnostic centers rely on vascular ultrasounds as an important early detection tool for life-threatening cardiovascular disorders like stroke, blood clots, poor circulation and other diseases,” said Casey Alford, director of diagnostics at North Oaks. “The training and expertise of our technologists, coupled with advanced technology and quality assessment metrics, help create positive patient experiences and improve lives.”
The reaccreditation applies to examinations of carotid arteries, as well as the veins and arteries of the legs and arms, performed at North Oaks Medical Center and its diagnostic centers in Hammond and Livingston. It also applies to North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital, one of five facilities in Louisiana with a Stroke Specialty Program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.