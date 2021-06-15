Members of Sunshine Ladies visited Tangi Humane Society recently with pet food and supplies.
Tangi Humane Society's primary focus is rescuing animals that are victims of cruelty, abuse and neglect. It shelters, heals and re-homes as many of these animals as it can, working closely with law enforcement to rescue endangered animals, according to a news release. It is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization funded solely by donations from the community.
The Sunshine Ladies collected dog food and treats, as well as food dishes, an animal crate, puppy pads, heartworm medicine, a cat litter container, a sling bed, three soft beds, bags of towels and throws and disinfectant. The group also donated money directly to the vet bill, a constant expense necessary to keep the sheltered animals healthy and ready for adoption.
The Sunshine Ladies visiting the shelter included Malinda Sanchez, Sheila Gagliano, Marie Heck, Ann Bourliea and Gayle Riche.