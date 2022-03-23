Independence Leadership Academy third and fourth grade students traveled to the Independence Italian Cultural Museum.
The Grand Marshal Donnie Orlando visited with the students on March 10 and explained the importance of the many pictures and items seen in the museum.
Students also enjoyed strawberries and spent time at the Independence Pavilion in the heart of town. The Independence Fire Department escorted students on a walking field trip through town.
Kindergarten and first grade students learned about Sicilian culture by coloring the Sicilian flag and making their own pizzas.