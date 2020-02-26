The following people were booked into the Livingston Parish jail Feb. 12-19:
Feb. 12
Ambrose, Darlene Faye: 23, 53128 La. 40, Loranger, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bolin, Adam J.: 36, 7367 Estelle St., Denham Springs, operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle under suspension prior offense, possession alcoholic beverage in vehicle, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession Schedule II drugs, operating while intoxicated.
Breaux, Tiffany Renee: 46, 30230 Smith Drive, Walker, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, registration motor vehicle, insurance required, driving under suspension.
Davis, Robin Michelle: 45, 48087 Sibley Road, Tickfaw, warrant/bench warrant.
Everhart, Joshua Dean: 28, 49445 Woodhaven Drive, Tickfaw, three counts of warrant/bench warrant.
Fleniken, Corey Ty: 37, 10103 Lorie Lane, Denham Springs, DOC incarceration.
Fletcheryne: 21, 382 Wiley Bertrand St., Oberlin, DOC incarceration.
Foreman, Eddie: 46, 32156 Myers Road, Denham Springs, two counts of fugitive.
Francois, Jason J.: 37, 27198 S. Red Oak Road, Livingston, two counts of burglary from a vehicle.
Gentry, Starla L.: 36, 106 Max Landing Lane, Marksville, fugitive.
Lewis, Khary Dmonte: 24, 6869 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge, issuing worthless checks, bank fraud.
Nicholas, William Derek: 39, Wax Road, Denham Springs, three counts of warrant/bench warrant.
Reid, Christopher A.: 31, 3605 La. 190, Hammond, four counts of warrant/bench warrant.
White II, Joe Adolphus: 33, 10942 Hemlock Court, Denham Springs, probation violation.
Feb. 13
Bankston, Thomas Holden: 25, 31580 Pete Bankston Road, Holden, theft of a motor vehicle.
Brown, Will O.: 60, 8663 Chippewa Ave., Denham Springs, possession Schedule 2 drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, minors/use controlled dangerous substance in presence.
Carpenter, Jalassia Shaivon: 19, 17720 Bay Paul Road, Livingston, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm with drugs.
Converse, Marcel O.: 23, 10888 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, warrant/bench warrant.
Cowart, Beverly A.: 55, 1316 Kline St., Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant.
Davis, Charlotte Bryant: 34, 25221 Cherry Lane, Holden, possession Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, minors/use controlled dangerous substance in presence, child desertion.
Talley, Kimberly Kay: 44, 13808 Burgess Road, Walker, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Thomas, Curtis C.: 53, 28782 La. 40, Independence, license plate required, inspection sticker, narc/use/possession/distribution rush, possession of marijuana, possession Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Threeton, Shawn Michael Snyder: 29, 30105 School St., Albany, fugitive.
Watts, Kayla: 31, 33539 Clinton Allen Road, Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant.
Feb. 14
Abbott, Stacie Malley: 42, 32420 Savannah Trace, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace/intoxication, warrant/bench warrant.
Barrick, Raymond L.: 49, 19962 La Trace Road, French Settlement, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession firearm, possession of illegal firearm, possession/deal firearm obliterated number.
Brown, Lee Jacob: 35, 10344 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession stolen things.
Ferguson, Rachel Alford: 40, 28790 Brett Drive, Walker, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, fail to signal, improper turn, false certificates, fake moving vehicle inspection sticker, driving under suspension.
Gammon, Shyanne Lee Nichole: 30, 2615 N. Causeway Road, Mandeville, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession Schedule II drugs.
Hayward, Jessica Tompkins: 36, 20526 Stafford Place, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Henson, Christopher A.: 33, 25013 West St., Springfield, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, warrant/bench warrant.
Jenkins, Theresa B.: 55, 11187 Blue Jay Lane, Denham Springs, operating while intoxicated, reckless operation of vehicle, improper lane usage, driving too slow.
Poche, Justin Ray: 26, 15439 Penalber Road, Maurepas, parole violation.
Roger, Dwaine: 29, 31110 Blossom St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Thomas, Jabarius Rene: 18, 731 Bay St., Denham Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Marijuana, manufacture/distribution Schedule II, possession Schedule II drugs.
Willis, Sadie Rebecca: 33, 2333 Magazine St., New Orleans, illegal possession stolen things, possession Schedule IV drugs.
Feb. 15
Aaron, Dawn Marie: 41, 12187 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan, Jillian: 30, 3579 Victoria Ave., Baton Rouge, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, monetary instrument abuse.
Leach, Devin W.: 21, 18252 Tabony Lane, Livingston, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, warrant/bench warrant.
Lomas, Patrick Lee: 25, 26809 Haynes Settlement Road, Springfield, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, two counts of warrant/bench warrant.
Morgan, Dale Alan: 59, 14188 Glen Ellis Road, Walker, burglary from a vehicle, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Powell, Tracey Ann: 54, 25885 Oakley Ave., Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant.
Rhodus, Joshua Craig: 31, 3579 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge, possession Schedule II drugs, monetary instrument abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Richards, Melissa: 28, 24489 Millican Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, three counts of warrant/bench warrant.
Rowland, Hayden Austin: 24, 7385 Callahan Drive, Denham Springs, home invasion, warrant/bench warrant.
Sanchez, Joel: 52, 27350 Hutchinson Cemetery Road, Albany, two counts of aggravated assault.
Shanahan, Vanessa: 49, 25419 Onellion Road, Holden, battery/simple of the infirmed.
Spain, Nicholas: 28, 610 Florida Ave., Denham Springs, speeding, possession Schedule I drugs, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to Distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Stone, Chloe: 21, 11232 Crossover St., Denham Springs, negligent/vehicle injuring, right of way/fail to yield.
Feb. 16
Bean, Leroy Trumane: 30, 00919 Glenbrook Drive, Denham Springs, possession, distribution or manufacturing Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, insurance required, equipment violation, driving under suspension.
Ervin, Chip: 41, 12332 Buhl Cutoff Road, Buhl, Alabama, improper lane usage, illegal possession stolen things, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession Schedule IV Drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holden, Cody Eugene: 23, 30631 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession Schedule VI drugs, possession of marijuana.
Howard, Robert Antonio: 20, 17720 Bay Paul Road, Livingston, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm with drugs.
Hughey, James J.: 46, 8845 Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, driver's license required, insurance required.
Hunt, Martin S.: 26, 8205 Harrel's Ferry, Baton Rouge, distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drug, distribution/manufacturing Schedule VI drug, possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids first, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant/bench warrant.
Jarreau, Jonathan Michael: 30, 30906 La. 16, Denham Springs, two counts of domestic abuse battery, two counts of violation of protective orders, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, interfering with emergency communications, simple criminal damage to property.
Jones, Israel Elain: 19, Hiawatha St., Baton Rouge, burglary from a vehicle, theft of a firearm.
Feb. 17
Armand, Christy Lou: 43, 6079 La. 431, Prairieville, fugitive.
Blakes, Ramon C.: 42, 23775 Rosemont Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Bridges, Scott: 44, 1717 Pine Hill Road, Kentwood, DOC incarceration.
Brumfield, Dillon Glen: 27, 8440 Cullen Ave., Baton Rouge, flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, improper lane usage.
Davis Jr., Jonathan: 17, 16639 Katie Nicole Lane, Walker, fugitive.
Hill Jr, Donald Ray: 36, 33387 Cane Market Road, Walker, possession Schedule 1 drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated.
Jones, Jill Ann: 45, 28026 Satsuma Road, Livingston, warrant/bench warrant.
McLin, Timothy S.: 39, 36230 75 La. 15, Plaquemine, two counts of warrant/bench warrant.
Moore, Andrea Tremaine: 40, 1878 Mullen Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to return lease property, five counts of warrant/bench warrant.
Smith, Steven: 30, 100 Cleveland Road, Amite, DOC incarceration.
Stewart, Heather Diane: 33, 9141 Springridge Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse serious bodily injury.
Stuart, Michael Dean: 35, 13203 Rhonda Drive, Denham Springs, two counts of warrant/bench warrant, license plate light required, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drug.
Tapia, Juan James: 21, 30891 Honeysuckle St., Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant.
Woods, Caleb Dakota: 20, 29754 Clinton Threeton Road, Albany, speeding, expired motor vehicle inspection, possession of firearm with drugs, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Feb. 18
Andrews, Roger: 59, 03949 Ashley Road, Arkansas, DOC Incarceration.
Arvie, Michael: 41, 04833 Lou Farley Road, Starks, DOC Incarceration.
Berthelot, Roger Dale: 60, 17240 La. 16, French Settlement, parish jail time.
Bigelow, Tara Lynette: 35, 22350 Bea Edwards Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule II drugs.
Demars, Michael A.: 45, 9478 Murgot Lane, Denham Springs, two counts of warrant/bench warrant.
Doughty, Parker: 23, 460 Doughty, Greensburg, driving while intoxicated, no passing zones, stop sign/yield sign, possession alcoholic beverage in vehicle, registration motor vehicle.
Dubroc, Daniel: 40, 27366 U.S. 190, Lacombe, DOC incarceration.
Duncan, Brandon: 33, 35008 La. 16, Denham Springs, two counts of warrant/bench warrant.
George, Elizabeth Faye: 39, 35194 La. 43, Independence, violation of protective orders, resisting an officer force or violation.
Godchaux Jr., Jeremy Honeyboy: 18, 7450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession stolen things.
Lott, Roy Dale: 65, 17364 Margaret Lott Lane, Livingston, illegal use of a weapon.
McCarthy, Ronald Charles: 43, 18508 Florida Blvd., Holden, warrant/bench warrant, fugitive.
Miller, Tiffany Jane: 35, 33811 Perkins Crossing, Walker, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ott, Justin M.: 28, 8208 Thistle St., Denham Springs, Possession Schedule 2 drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate light required, warrant/bench warrant.
Parker, Johnnie Phillip: 29, 33811 Perkins Crossing, Walker, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Payton, Abby Williams: 35, 23538 Country Manor Ave., Denham Springs, battery/simple.
Pryor, Griffen Paul Andrew: 20, 20320 Johnson Drive, Springfield, warrant/bench warrant.
Sanders, Austin Holt: 35, 15315 Ski Stone Road, Baker, home improvement fraud, theft, warrant/bench warrant.
Williford, Jonathan: 39, 20214 La. 22, Maurepas, violation of protective orders.
Worthy, Jordan Thomas: 32, 29310 Juban Road, Denham Springs, battery/sexual, improper telephone communication.
Feb. 19
Arvel, Joshua Henry: 34, 34371 WN Sibley Road, New Orleans, battery of dating partner, two counts of violation of protective orders.
Bailey, Carl Gabriel: 24, 18775 Bayside Drive, Port Vincent, expired motor vehicle inspection, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with drugs.
Clawson, Thomas: 29, 23495 Burvant Road, Abita, fugitive.
Cummings, Ronnie: 44, 29201 George White Road, Springfield, possession Schedule II drugs, possession Schedule III drugs, possession of marijuana, theft, criminal trespass.
Durden, Jason David: 42, 8653 Chippewa Ave., Denham Springs, duty of offender to notify change of address.
Morris, Joshua B.: 32, 8892 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, manufacture/distribution Schedule II, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nickens, Carles: 42, 16407 Stewart Road, Prairieville, drivers’ license required, switched license plate, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant/bench warrant.
Oneal, Stanford James: 61, 32880 N. Walker Road, Walker, switched license plate, possession Schedule II drugs.
Simmons, William D.: 35, 32880 N. Walker Road, Walker, possession of Schedule I (Heroin), possession Schedule II drugs.