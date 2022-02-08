Three area physicians are serving on the North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital Medical Executive Committee for 2022. These officers were appointed by their peers and will serve as liaisons between the medical staff and the North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Managers.
Serving as chief of staff is physiatrist Dr. Rishi Pathak.
Members-at-large include family medicine physician Dr. H.A. “Rowdy” Valdes and internal medicine physician Dr. Susan Zacharia.
North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital is the only facility of its kind in a seven-parish area accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. It also is home to one of five CARF-accredited stroke specialty programs in Louisiana.
In addition to stroke patients, those who may benefit from inpatient rehabilitation include de-conditioned COVID-19 patients and individuals who have experienced a brain injury; surgery for joint replacement or other orthopedic or spinal cord injuries; or diagnosis of a neurological disorder, arthritis or other congenital conditions.
An 8,000 square-foot treatment area featuring a kitchen and laundry area for patients to practice daily living skills, anchors the hospital. The facility also contains a transitional living apartment, therapeutic garden and aquatic center.