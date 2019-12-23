The Village of French Settlement is going into the New Year with a new mayor, a new alderman and a lot of work to do.

The small Livingston Parish village’s longtime Mayor, Toni Guitrau, abruptly resigned, effective Dec. 13. That left alderman Mayor Pro Tempore Danette Aydell Carrier as the automatic successor.

But Carrier also resigned just a few days later.

In a special meeting Thursday, another Alderman, Rhonda Lobell, resigned from her position and was appointed Mayor of the Village. Resident Kim Demarest was appointed as an Alderman to replace Carrier; Lobell’s Alderman position remains vacant.

A third Alderman, Theresa Miller, is the only person in the village’s hierarchy who has not changed positions in the last few weeks.

Lobell, the new Mayor, said she had planned to run for the position in 2020 when Guitrau’s latest term was coming to an end.

“It’s no big secret I was going to run next year. I didn’t quite think I’d be in the position so soon but it’s a good thing for the community,” she said Monday.

Lobell said she and Miller didn’t get any kind of notice from Carrier about her resignation but heard about it instead through an official letter from the Secretary of State’s office. She said since Carrier resigned, nobody in Town Hall had the authority to sign checks, bringing much of the village’s financial business at a halt.

“I really have to get in and see what has been done, what hasn’t been done and take inventory,” Lobell said. “I do know there’ll be fresh ideas and a fresh set of eyes on things.”

When Guitrau resigned in mid-December, she did so through an end-of-year letter to residents and didn’t give a detailed explanation as to why she left the position other than to say “there comes a time for everything to end, and I have decided it is time.”

When contacted Monday, Carrier said she had personal reasons as to why she resigned, but she declined to comment further about her departure from village government.

Lobell said she doesn’t yet know whether the two consecutive resignations are coincidental or may point to underlying issues in the village’s business. But she says she has a series of questions she plans to answer about things like insurance and finances once the holidays are over.

“I asked a lot of questions as an alderman and quite honestly a lot didn’t get answered, so hopefully I can answer them,” she said. “I can’t say anything negative (about village business) because you don’t know what you don’t know.”

Lobell said in the new year she and the two existing aldermen will need to fill one more alderman vacancy.

The next Village of French Settlement meeting will be Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.