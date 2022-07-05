Girl Scouts Louisiana East honored five area Girl Scouts with the Gold Award, the Girl Scouts’ most prestigious honor, during a pinning ceremony and celebration at the Old Governor’s Mansion in downtown Baton Rouge on June 29.
Girl Scouts earn this award by demonstrating exceptional leadership, organizational skills, and completing a community service requirement.
Among this year’s recipients is Alyssa Bishop, of Denham Springs High School.
Bishop’s love for animals fueled her inspiration for her project, a news release said.
She spent her time volunteering at Cat Haven, where she learned of the volume of poison control calls for pets ingesting common indoor and outdoor houseplants.
To combat this issue, Bishop conducted extensive research on plants, flowers and symptoms, creating a document titled “Kitty Toxin Awareness.” This document is housed on the Cat Haven website for distribution to animal shelters, rescue groups and pet owners. Bishop is a graduate of Denham Springs High School and will attend Virginia Tech University in the fall to begin a major in architecture.
The other honorees include Alyssa Daigle, of White Castle/Nicholls State University; Lena Gunn, of Mandeville High School; Giavanna Raby, of Covington/LSU; and Lindsay Michel, of Covington High School.