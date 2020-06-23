AT&T, through its participation in the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund, has extended high-speed internet service to nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in rural parts of more than 45 parishes, a news release said.
East Feliciana, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana are among the parishes receiving expanded service, the release said.
Fixed wireless internet delivers an internet connection with typical download speeds of 25 Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business, creating an efficient way to deliver last-mile high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas, the release said.
“Gov. Edwards and our state legislature are focused on connectivity needs in Louisiana, and their efforts have positioned Louisiana to welcome investments in high-speed infrastructure,” said Sonia Perez, president of AT&T Southeast States. “In that environment, we are keeping residents and businesses across Louisiana connected, and while we recognize that there is more work to be done, the continued deployment of this innovative service and the ongoing enhancement of our statewide network reflects our commitment to this state.”