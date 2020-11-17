Early voting opens Friday
Early voting for the Dec. 5 election starts Friday, Nov. 20 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 28. Voting will be closed Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) and Friday, Nov. 27 (Acadian Day). Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting in Livingston Parish is at 29938 S. Magnolia St., Livingston, and at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs.
Early voting in Tangipahoa Parish is at the Parish Courthouse, 110 N. Bay St., No. 103, Amite, and the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Substation, 15475 Club Deluxe Road, Hammond.
Voters in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes will vote on a state constitutional amendment to allow an out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors and choose between Allen H. Borne Jr. (D) and Eric Skrmetta (R) for Public Service Commission District 1.
The mayor’s race for the Village of French Settlement is between Rhonda Lobell (R) and Haley Unbehagen (R), and the mayor’s race for the Village of Port Vincent is between Monya H. Crowell (R) and Angela Elmore (no party).
Various seats for the Republican State Central Committee are also on the ballot.
In Hammond City Court, the City Marshal race is between Charles "Bert" Deliberto (R) and "Pat" Farris (R).
The Village of Tangipahoa mayoral race is between Dawn D. Gray (D) and Sheila Martin (D).
In Roseland, voters will select a chief of police between Ray Francois (D) and Andrew Henderson (no party).
The Town of Amite City will select a council member for District 3, between Claire Bel (no party) and Emanuel Zanders III (D).
Also on the ballot is Republican State Central Committee member for 6th Senatorial District, Division H.
There is a parish tax renewal, and several smaller agencies are looking at taxes.
Livingston library announces holiday closings
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following dates in November and December:
- Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving
- Thursday, Dec. 24 – Saturday, Dec. 26 for Christmas
- Thursday, Dec. 31 – Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Holiday
Blood drive planned at library branch
The Livingston Parish Library is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. The LifeShare bus will be parked in the branch parking lot from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Call the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the online event calendar at www.mylpl.info for details.
Christmas is just around the corner
Add the French Settlement Christmas parade and the Holiday Chef’s Evening to the list of canceled holiday events in Livingston Parish.
- The 2020 Christmas parades for Walker, Albany and Denham Springs have all been canceled.
- Applications and donations for Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade will be accepted beginning at the end of November. Visit www.lpso.org/christmas-crusade/ for specifics.
Attend SLU classes in Walker
Southeastern Louisiana University will be holding classes at its Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Check out the class listing and register at https://tinyurl.com/y6yxo3ly.
Does your child want to play basketball?
The Walker Parks & Recreation basketball league is accepting registration for boys and girls ages 5-12 through Saturday, Nov. 21. The fee is $80 and includes jersey and shorts. The fee must be paid by Nov. 21 to guarantee a spot on a team. For information, call or text (225) 788-7883.
Register at City Hall on Florida Boulevard between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursday; at the ballpark office between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays; or from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Ferrington Place, 10266 Florida Blvd. Forms are at www.walkerparksandrecreation.com.
Team selection and practices will begin about the week of Nov. 30, with games played mid-January through February.