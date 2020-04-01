Many restaurants in Livingston Parish closed their dining rooms but kept or initiated drive-thru or curbside services due to the coronavirus stay-at-home policy ordered by Gov. Jon Bell Edwards. In contrast, there was hardly any toilet paper on store shelves. It was a contradiction given that one would eventually need the other.
There were only a few lonely toilet paper rolls perched on the shelves at Carter’s Supermarket in Walker. Sanitizer and wipes also were in low supply, but there was enough food and produce to stock a larder. Most employees wore gloves while working. Plus, they stayed a safe distance from shoppers, cleaning anything touched and keeping a watchful eye on produce and meat.
Manager Caleb Ward said the crowds weren’t quite as bad as the recent rush, but “everything’s still a little hectic.”
“For us, it’s been nonstop throughout the day. Everybody’s working double just to get through it,” Ward said. “We use a bunch of hand sanitizer and wipes.”
“The biggest things we have trouble keeping are bread and toilet paper,” Ward said. “As soon as it’s delivered, four times a week, it’s gone within an hour. But we are definitely ordering more stuff. The first thing to go is the variety. Companies are cutting down to just three or four top sellers. Fruit and vegetable orders are healthy for potatoes, onions and stuff like that, but we are limiting them. Our biggest concerns are customers and sanitizing.”
Like many businesses, Carter’s now has 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. set aside for seniors. Regular hours were cut to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Down Walker Road, no one was chowing down at the normally packed Foo Chow Asian Buffet, but cars lined up at the neighboring Popeye’s drive through. Nearby, J. Rhodes Beauty Salon takes appointments by phone but carefully schedules clients so one is out before the next arrives. Manager Jill Rhodes continuously sanitizes her equipment and chairs. Again, business is off but steady.
The Walker Animal Hospital also allows pet patients in one at a time. Owners and pets wait in idling cars. Walker’s CVS pharmacy customers receive phone calls about prescriptions, which can be mailed to their home. Drive-thru service continues.
Cars and people pepper the Walker Walmart parking lot — especially at the pickup area. Car lights blinked, motors rumbled and drivers waited. In customer service, there’s a list of items with limits on amounts that can be bought. Seniors shop 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesdays, and the store is open now 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Many employees wear gloves, but only a few customers wear masks. Walmart customer Donna Roberts, wearing a surgical mask “just because I’m concerned”, packs groceries into her car trunk. Oscar Gomez donned a mask at pickup. “I have to think about my family and keep them safe,” he said.
Also in Walker, Rotolo’s is taking curbside pickup orders. Waitress Stephanie Light mans the phone near the dark, silent dining room. The only other employee is Manager Andre Authemet, tonight’s cook.
Wearing gloves and sweating over the oven, Authemet quickly prepares orders. “Business has been down by about 20% since the quarantine,” he said in between cooking pizzas and sliding them into boxes. “Online, Waitr takes delivery orders. A few customers wear masks. One even arrived in a hazmat suit.” Social media is updated often and includes their “COVID-19 discount”: 20% off purchases.
Elsewhere in the parish, small businesses have signs stating they won’t open again until the quarantine ends. That includes the now-closed antique shops lining the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Pop’s Antiques is among those closed. “Business is rotten at the moment. It’s not good,” said employee Billy Waller. “We’re closed to the public, but I’m helping restore furniture in the meantime. So I have no fear about my job.”
Many locals depend on James Pharmacy on Florida Boulevard for their prescriptions and health care needs. The drive-thru is open, but motorists also can give their order to runner Olivia Williams. She approaches the driver’s window with a smile. “Nobody is allowed in the store for our safety and theirs,” she said. “We get stuff for you, and you can just sit back and relax in your car.”
Next door, the closed Denham Springs Beauty College’s sign echoes everyone’s thought: “Coronavirus Go Away!”
The Juban Crossing center was just recovering from the 2016 flood, when many stores rebuilt or shut down completely. Now, stores are dark again.
Rouses Market is busy, as is recently opened Texas Roadhouse. Car lights flicker and air conditioners blast as drivers await restaurant pickup orders. They are greeted by Haley Tistra, who rocks a ponytail, blinging rhinestone belt, jeans and cowboy boots. The manager coordinates orders and a radio on her shoulder.
“This was kind of a shock,” Tistra said, “but with the curbside service switch, people are patient and follow the rules. Business is down a little bit, but it’s good.” They have family specials and even sell a few raw steaks if you ask.