The 14-year-old student captured on a viral video being restrained by two teachers at Ponchatoula Junior High School in March was released after six days in juvenile detention, a family attorney said.

The girl was held at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center after her arrest for allegedly interfering in an investigation that authorities have said was unrelated to the school incident, according to John Williams, the New Orleans-based attorney representing her.

"She’s fine. She's really happy to be out of jail," Williams said.

The girl was arrested at home on April 17 along with her mother, Althea Abron, who remains in jail on $60,000 bond, he said.

Authorities were executing a search warrant at the girl's house in Ponchatoula when both were arrested. Williams said authorities are alleging the girl was not obedient while law enforcement executed the warrant.

"They told her to sit down and she wouldn't," Williams said. "She wanted to call her mom, because her mom wasn't home."

Williams said the girl was released Tuesday to the custody of her grandmother.

She will continue to be home schooled there after the incident at Ponchatoula Junior High School on March 29.

The incident at the middle school captured on video was described by authorities as the aftermath of a fight between Abron's daughter and another girl. The response of two teachers seen pressing her against the concrete, pulling her by a leg and cursing at her sparked public outrage.

Williams said prosecutors did not oppose her release during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Juvenile court hearings are closed proceedings not open to the public. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has refused to comment on any matters involving juveniles.

Police reports released Wednesday through a public records request shed some light on Abron's arrest, although they do not explain the arrest of the daughter. Some parts of the report are redacted.

The reports say detectives came to Abron's house on April 17 to execute a search warrant pursuant to a burglary investigation into her 17-year-old son.

While at the house, authorities discovered "a small amount of marijuana" in a Pringles chip can on Abron's dresser.

"These narcotics were available and unsecured to all three children in the residence," the report says, indicating the kids were 17, 14 and 12.

When Abron arrived home, they arrested her on an outstanding warrant for felony identity theft, as well as marijuana possession and child endangerment charges, according to the report.

The 17-year-old was arrested for aggravated burglary, possession of stolen property, resisting an officer by force and battery on a police officer.

The reports show he was being investigated in an April 12 home burglary in Ponchatoula, in which three guns, a television, X-box game console and other computer equipment were reported stolen.