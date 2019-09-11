The Weyerhaeuser sawmill in Holden is the recipient of the 2018 Sawmill Safety Award in Division II, presented by the Southern Forest Products Association.
The Holden facility maintained a perfect safety record during all of 2018, with no lost-time occupational injuries or illnesses. A news release said it is the eighth time the facility has received the award.
SFPA lumber manufacturer members are considered for the award based on information submitted regarding occupational injuries and illnesses. The results for 2018 included reports from 54 mills that recorded nearly 20 million employee hours. Safety performance is judged by how each mill’s safety record stacks up against facilities with comparable lumber output throughout the year. Division II covers facilities that produce 51 to 150 million board feet of Southern pine lumber annually, the release said.
The awards were presented recently in Atlanta during SFPA’s 35th Forest Products Machinery & Equipment Exposition.