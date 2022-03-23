Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its winter 2022 commencement ceremonies held Feb. 26, 2022.
Graduates from the region include:
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs
Cristina Libbyann Jennings, bachelor of science
Richard Kendall McCoy, bachelor of science
Livingston
Jessica Frances Litolff, master of business administration
Tangipahoa Parish
Amite
Caroline N. Payne, bachelor of arts
Hammond
Hyla O. Beachy, bachelor of arts
Brooklie Lucy Hollis, bachelor of science
Emily P. Porter, bachelor of science
Ascension Parish
Geismar
Shannon Hebert Hudson, master of arts
Gonzales
Reeves Mitchell Blankenship, master of business administration
Jacob M. Venable, bachelor of science
Prairieville
Aaron Matthew Miller, bachelor of science cyber engineering
Nicholas Bradley Jones, master of science computer science
West Feliciana Parish
St. Francisville
Andrew Thomas Hennessy, bachelor of science
Zachary
Ellen Claire Manuel, master of accountancy