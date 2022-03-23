Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its winter 2022 commencement ceremonies held Feb. 26, 2022.

Graduates from the region include:

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs

Cristina Libbyann Jennings, bachelor of science

Richard Kendall McCoy, bachelor of science

Livingston

Jessica Frances Litolff, master of business administration

Tangipahoa Parish

Amite

Caroline N. Payne, bachelor of arts

Hammond

Hyla O. Beachy, bachelor of arts

Brooklie Lucy Hollis, bachelor of science

Emily P. Porter, bachelor of science

Ascension Parish

Geismar

Shannon Hebert Hudson, master of arts

Gonzales

Reeves Mitchell Blankenship, master of business administration

Jacob M. Venable, bachelor of science

Prairieville

Aaron Matthew Miller, bachelor of science cyber engineering

Nicholas Bradley Jones, master of science computer science

West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville

Andrew Thomas Hennessy, bachelor of science

Zachary

Ellen Claire Manuel, master of accountancy