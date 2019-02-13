HAMMOND — Eight North Oaks Primary Care physicians are among 400 providers statewide honored as 2018-19 Top Performers at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s 2018 Quality Blue Statewide Collaborative.
The Top Performer award recognizes clinics and physicians participating in the health insurer’s Quality Blue program for providing optimal care that ultimately helps their patients with specific chronic conditions achieve better health results, according to a news release. Targeted health conditions include diabetes, high blood pressure, vascular disease and chronic kidney disease.
North Oaks Physician Group providers recognized include Dr. Brandi Basso, of North Oaks Primary Care in Denham Springs for high blood pressure care; Drs. Gayle Beyl and Felix Torres, of North Oaks Primary Care in Livingston for high blood pressure and diabetes care; Drs. Charles Ducombs, William Plunkett and Susan Zacharia, of Northshore Internal Medicine Associates in Hammond for high blood pressure care; Dr. Joseph Heneghan, of North Oaks Primary Care in Walker for high blood pressure care; and Dr. Herbert Robinson of North Oaks Family Medicine in Hammond (North Oaks Medical Center location) for high blood pressure care.