Tractor Supply Co. is collecting donations to support grants for FFA chapters nationwide. Donations will fund the national Grants for Growing program, which supports hundreds of sustainable agricultural projects nationwide, including neighborhood gardens and beekeeping stations.
Coinciding with National FFA Week, Feb. 17-24, Tractor Supply customers can donate $1 or more at checkout while shopping in-store or at www.tractorsupply.com. Donations will fund the national Grants for Growing program, supporting hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects nationwide.
The success of the Grants for Growing program has increased with each year. In 2018, Tractor Supply was able to fully fund more projects than ever due to the support of customers from across the country. The campaign raised a record $830,000, enabling 271 grants to be awarded and benefiting more than 30,000 students.
Since the program’s start in 2016, Grants for Growing has raised more than $2.2 million for the National FFA Organization and has funded 994 grants supporting agricultural projects.
Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be funded in the spring based on the amount of funds raised. Donations will fund grants in the same state they were donated.
For details about the program, visit www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing.