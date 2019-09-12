A Springfield High School student was taken into custody Thursday morning after police say he carried a handgun onto school grounds.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, other students saw the 14-year-old male with the weapon and notified school administration around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school resource officer and Springfield Police Department officers secured the firearm and removed the student from campus.

The campus was searched as a precaution. Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said the student did not threaten any students or employees on campus.

Students are proceeding with their normal schedule Thursday, and Murphy said the school system will follow policy and procedure to determine further action once law enforcement has completed its investigation.

The 14-year-old is being processed and transported to the Florida Parishes Detention Center.