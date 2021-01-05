On Dec. 18, members of the Sunshine Ladies visited the House of Serenity, a homeless shelter in Ponchatoula, with donations.
Sunshine Ladies is one of the two branches of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community.
House of Serenity is owned and operated by Francis Seymore. Volunteers collected 42 bags of items for men, women and children, including shoes, slippers, sweaters, pants and shirts.
The group also brought five bags of personal toiletries, such as soaps, lotions, shampoos, deodorants and toothpaste, and donated household goods, including laundry detergent, dish soap and bed linens.
The Sunshine Ladies purchased a large frozen turkey for the residents to enjoy, along with two cases of assorted canned goods, including vegetables, chicken and tuna, and kitchen basics like coffee and creamer, as well as snack items such as chips, cheese crackers and chocolates.
Sunshine Ladies is a nonprofit community service organization that exists to help families in Tangipahoa parish. As part of the TVFC, the group is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU Ag Center Extension Service. Formerly known as Homemakers Club, its purpose now is the same as it was when it started back in 1936: to serve and strengthen families in the community.
For information or to join, visit www.tangivfc.com or email TVFC President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com.