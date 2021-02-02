Boyce Tower Road at the Conway Bayou bridge on Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area will be closed until further notice, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. The bridge is being assessed for repair.
Access to the WMA’s self-clearing check station at the parking area will remain open and users will still be allowed to travel by foot across the bridge and along the road.
Maurepas Swamp WMA in Ascension, Livingston, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes is about 25 miles west of New Orleans along Lake Maurepas, west to near Sorrento.
For information go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/maurepas-swamp or contact Jillian Day at jday@wlf.la.gov.