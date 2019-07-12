Livingston Parish schools have opened three school parking lots to the public so residents can leave their cars on higher ground ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

Grey's Creek Elementary, Juban Parc Elementary and Juban Park Junior High have been opened as of Friday morning to allow residents in the south Denham Springs area to relocate their vehicles.

The three campuses did not take on water during the August 2016 flood, according to a release from the school system.

Livingston Parish authorities: Finish sandbagging by nightfall as Tropical Storm Barry nears Hundreds of thousands of sandbags currently line south Louisiana properties as Tropical Storm Barry nears the coast, but authorities are urgin…

Superintendent Joe Murphy said he's working with state and parish officials to respond to any school-related needs, and said crews are working on sandbagging the campuses known to have water issues during heavy rain.

Juban Parc Elementary is located at 12555 Brown Road in Denham Springs, and Juban Parc Junior High is across the road. Grey's Creek Elementary is located at 11400 La. Highway 1033 in Denham Springs.

+6 Denham Springs goes through 'unbelievable' 15,000 sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Barry DENHAM SPRINGS — The beads of sweat rolling down the girls’ faces stood as proof of the work they were putting in.

Grey’s Creek Elementary is located at the intersection of Hwy 1033 and Hwy 16, south of Denham Springs; and the two Juban Parc schools are located on Brown Road, across the street from one another, southeast of Denham Springs.