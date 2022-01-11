Countless structures were damaged in Hurricane Ida — many so severely as to make them unlivable.
As recovery efforts continue throughout the damaged areas, free advice is available to those repairing or rebuilding homes and businesses.
Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation specialists and local hardware and home improvement stores have teamed up to answer questions and provide tips about protecting homes from future disaster-related damage such as high winds and water. Mitigation specialists will have information about selecting contractors, flood insurance, roof repair and other topics. No appointment is needed.
Through Saturday, Jan. 15, FEMA mitigation specialists will be in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes at:
Dirt Cheap Building Supplies, 1000 Roma Ave., Hammond, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Steve’s Ace Hardware, 1620 U.S. 190, Covington, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you need to discuss your assistance application, call the helpline at (800) 621-3362 to speak to a FEMA individual assistance specialist. Hazard mitigation outreach specialists offer general rebuilding tips and will not be able to discuss specific details of individual assistance cases.
Can’t come in person? Call (833) FEMA4US or (833) 336-2487 to speak to a mitigation specialist. You can email a specialist at FEMA-LAMit@fema.dhs.gov.