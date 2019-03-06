HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University earned praise of judges at the Southeast Journalism Conference in February, bringing home first-place awards in categories for radio and television.
SLU media placed: KSLU News ranked first for Best College Radio Station, Northshore News ranked first for Best College Video News Program, and The Southeastern Channel ranked first for Best College TV Station.
Students who placed in the Best of the South categories include Connor Ferrill, of Mandeville, first for Best Radio Journalist; Tyler Rogers, of Hammond, first for Best Broadcast Advertising Staff Member; Parker Berthelot, of Denham Springs, second for Best Television Hard News Reporter; Andrew Scherer, of Mandeville, third for Best Television Feature Reporter; and Jessica Bowen, of Denham Springs, seventh for Journalist of the Year.
Professor of Communication Amber Narro, past chairwoman of the conference, said Southeastern’s team participated in on-site competitions during the conference, and students benefited from workshops and networking with professionals who shared their work and experiences in photography, multimedia journalism, data driven journalism and investigative reporting.
“The competitions evolve every year,” Narro said. “The workshops are geared for real jobs where students could develop their skills so it is relevant to the work they’ll be doing in the field.”