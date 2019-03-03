State Police are searching for whoever was driving a pickup truck that struck and critically injured a bicyclist in a hit and run crash Saturday night in Hammond, then left the scene.
The driver was traveling west on La. 1064 just east of North Oak Street in Tangipahoa Parish at 11 p.m. Saturday before crashing into Ryan Stinson, 39, who was riding a bicycle in the same direction.
The driver left the roadway and struck Stinson, who was traveling in the same direction on the grass beside the roadway, according to State Police.
He was thrown from the bicycle and sustained critical injuries. State Police say Stinson, of Amite, was transported to North Oaks Medical Center and as of Sunday was in critical but stable condition.
The vehicle involved is possible a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck, police say. Anyone with information about the crash should contact State Police investigators at 985-898-6250.