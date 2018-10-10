Check out events scheduled for October in Livingston Parish.
- The second annual Holden Volunteer Fire Department Benefit Fishing Tournament on Oct. 13. Visit Facebook for information.
- An inaugural Benefit Car Show will benefit the Albany High School Softball Team from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the school parking lot. Food and spacewalks available. Fee is $20 a vehicle with discounts available for multiple vehicles. Prizes will include Top 5, overall champ and people's choice. Registered cars will be entered in an hourly drawing. To preregister or for information, contact Marshall Spring at (985) 517-1976 or mspring71@yahoo.com or call David Knight at (985) 320-4915.
- The Creole Festival and Decareaux Trade Sheaux is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the French Settlement Town Pavilion.
- The Livingston Parish Book Festival for all ages is at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library. Visit mylpl.info/tag/livingston-parish-book-festival/ or call (225) 686-4100 for information. It will feature local authors, musicians and free food.
- Amite Baptist Church is holding Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28.