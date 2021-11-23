For the first time in several years, the LSU AgCenter will offer a new Master Gardeners' class in Livingston Parish.
The first session is scheduled to start on Feb. 2 at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker.
Clark L. Robertson, assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, said registration is open for the class where participants can earn the title of Louisiana Master Gardener Apprentice.
“The Louisiana Master Gardener program is designed to train volunteers with a balanced, integrated and practical course in gardening,” Robertson said.
He said the a 14-week course focuses on gardening topics based on Louisiana gardening needs. The course will include a balance of lecture, student presentations and hands-on activities, Robertson said.
He said the training will be provided by LSU Extension faculty and other horticulture experts. Classes will meet one day a week for three hours. The initial class will meet from 9 a.m. until noon on Feb. 2. Robertson said the $175 course fee of covers instruction books and lab supplies.
“To successfully complete the training, a volunteer in training must attend at least 80% of the prescribed hours of instruction and pass a comprehensive open-book exam," he said. "Once a trainee completes the instruction and examination phase, the individual gains the title of Master Gardener Apprentice. From that point, the intern has a maximum of one year to complete a minimum of 40 hours of volunteer service. Upon meeting the volunteer requirements, the apprentice earns the title of certified Louisiana Master Gardener.”
He said that after achieving the rank of Master Gardener, continuation as a Certified LMG requires 20 hours of volunteer service and six hours of continuing education per year.
“Certified Louisiana Master Gardeners assist the LSU AgCenter in providing research-based horticultural education to home, school and community gardeners,” Robertson said.
Robertson was named county agent for horticulture for the two parishes in August. He said the Master Gardeners class has not been offered for several years because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors. He added, “we are happy to once again offer this class to area residents who are interested in gardening and in sharing the knowledge they gain from the class with others. We are anticipating that about 20 potential Master Gardeners will welcome this opportunity to gain a great deal of knowledge about gardening through attendance in the class,” Robertson said.
For additional information those interested can contact Robertson by telephone at (225) 686-3020. He can also be contacted via email at CRobertson@agcenter.lsu.edu. Those interested in registering for the class can do so online at https://www.southeastern.edu/acad research/programs/sic/index.html.